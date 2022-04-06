Social Security offices will resume in-person services to people without appointments effective Thursday.
Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of the Social Security Administration, said, “I am pleased to announce that local Social Security offices will restore in-person services, including for people without an appointment, on April 7, 2022. To avoid waiting in line, I strongly encourage people, who can, to use our online services.”
CLICK HERE to access services online.
“Call us, and schedule appointments in advance rather than walking in without an appointment. Phone appointments can save you a trip to a busy office. I thank the public for your patience as we work to increase service,” Kijakazi said.
Customers who walk in without appointments may encounter delays and longer waits.
“Be aware that our offices tend to be the busiest first thing in the morning, early in the week, and during the early part of the month, so people may want to plan to visit at other times
“Given that many of the people we serve have health vulnerabilities, and consistent with our union agreements, we are continuing to require certain safety measures including masking, physical distancing, and self-health checks for COVID-19 symptoms. We will provide masks to the public and employees if they need them,” Kijakazi said.
People who set up their My Social Security account have access to additional personalized services. They can request a replacement Social Security card online if they meet certain requirements. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, request a replacement SSA-1099, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a current Benefit Verification Letter from their account.