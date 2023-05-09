The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is partnering with the Arkansas Forestry Association to host a Best Management Practices (BMPs) training at Poison Springs State Forest in Camden.
The training will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Lunch will be provided.
BMPs are techniques used to protect water quality while conducting forest management activities. In Arkansas, BMPs are voluntary guidelines for forest landowners and are not regulated by the government. However, according to State Forester Joe Fox, the acceptance and implementation of BMPs are vital in keeping the practices voluntary and beneficial for water quality.
“Private forest landowners in Arkansas have a great track record of installing voluntary BMPs,” Fox said. “Their participation has been key to avoiding regulation. BMPs trainings, such as this one, provide tools and knowledge that helps our landowners and loggers continue to be good stewards of our great state.”
The training will provide an overview of Arkansas BMPs with accompanying on-site field demonstrations and will be led by Poison Springs State Forest Manager Aaron Williams and Arkansas BMPs Coordinator John Beasley.
For more information, contact Aaron Williams at aaron.williams@agriculture.arkansas.gov.