Farmers Union Insurance of Jamestown, ND has acquired the First State Insurance Service Agency in Hope, AR.
Brandy Armstrong has also joined the company as a career agent.
“We are excited to have Brandy join our organization” said Kevin Ressler, Chief Sales, Marketing, and Brand Officer.
Armstrong, 40, is a Hope, Arkansas native. He has a diverse professional background which includes banking, insurance sales, property assessment pipeline inspection and property management.
