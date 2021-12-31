Armstrong

Brandy Armstrong has joined Farmers Union Insurance.

Farmers Union Insurance of Jamestown, ND has acquired the First State Insurance Service Agency in Hope, AR.

Brandy Armstrong has also joined the company as a career agent.

“We are excited to have Brandy join our organization” said Kevin Ressler, Chief Sales, Marketing, and Brand Officer.

Armstrong, 40, is a Hope, Arkansas native. He has a diverse professional background which includes banking, insurance sales, property assessment pipeline inspection and property management.

