Lockheed Martin Corp. Missiles and Fire Control has been awarded a $180,361,391 addition to an existing contract for the production of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors and associated one-shot devices to support the U.S. government.
The company produces launchers and fire-control systems for the THAAD system in Camden. Aerojet Rocketdyne produces motors for THAAD interceptions in Camden.
The hardware will be procured under fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract line items. The value of this contract is increased from $8,141,500,094 to $8,321,861,484. The work will be performed in Camden and at four other locations.
The expected completion date is March 1, 2028.
The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.