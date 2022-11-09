State leaders praised on Wednesday an announcement by Albemarle Corporation that it will invest $540 million to expand and modernize its Magnolia West and Magnolia South bromine plants.
“I am excited about the investment that Albemarle is bringing to south Arkansas,” said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. “They have been a strong business partner in Magnolia for decades, and they also have a history of giving back to the community by working to provide environmentally friendly solutions for the area’s wildlife and supporting educational opportunities for students. The jobs being created through this expansion are good, high-paying jobs that will positively impact the families of these new employees.”
“Albemarle is known throughout the world as an industry leader and innovator,” said Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. “Their commitment to sustainability pairs perfectly with our goals of improving economic conditions in the state while maintaining an exemplary quality of life. Their decision to expand in Magnolia is a reflection on our dedicated workforce and our business climate that allows companies that call Arkansas home to reach their full potential, both on the factory floor and out in the community.”
Albemarle Corporation is also investing in leadership and technical training at its Magnolia locations with the support of the Arkansas Office of Skills Development (OSD). Programs are designed help local residents build skills and gain experience to fill the new jobs. The City of Magnolia Economic Development Office, Columbia County, the Arkansas Economic Development Corporation and Entergy, the plant’s electrical power supplier, are also supporting project development.