Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) decreased to 3.8 percent in October from 4.7 percent in September, according to a preliminary county by county report released December 2 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
According to the report, for October Columbia County had a labor force of 8,764 persons with 8,430 employed and 334 unemployed. This compares to September's labor force of 8,748 with 8,340 employed and 408 unemployed.
In October 2021, Columbia County's labor force was 8,827 persons with 8,552 employed and 275 unemployed.
For October, Arkansas' unemployment rate is currently recorded at 3.6 percent, up from 3.5 percent in September. According to the ADWS report, for October the state's labor force was 1,353,179 with 1,304,653 employed and 48,526 unemployed. ADWS statistics show that for September the state's labor force was 1,353,637 with 1,306,209 employed and 47,428 unemployed.
The United States' jobless rate for October is currently posted at 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent for September. According to the ADWS report, for October the state's labor force was 164,667,000 with 158,608,000 employed and 6,059,000 unemployed. This compares to September's labor force of 164,689,000 with 158,936,000 employed and 5,753,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, all showed a decline in the unemployment rate from September to October.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate is at 3.0 percent for October, down from 3.6 percent in September.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate is at 2.9 percent for October, down from 3.4 percent in September.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate is at 4.4 percent for October, down from 4.8 percent in September.
Miller County's unemployment rate is at 3.3 percent for October, down from 4.1 percent in September.
Nevada County's unemployment rate is at 3.3 percent for October, down from 4.1 percent in September.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate is at 3.5 percent for October, down from 4.5 percent in September.
Union County's unemployment rate is at 4.7 percent for October, down from 5.4 percent in September.
