Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.2 percent between April and May, according to a report released June 17 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
Labor force data is produced by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by the ADWS.
According to the report, Arkansas’ civilian labor force rose by 2,545, a result of 2,367 more employed and 178 additional unemployed Arkansans. At 3.6 percent, the U.S.'s jobless rate was also stable between April and May.
BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price said, “Arkansas’ unemployment rate remained at 3.2 percent in May, as gains in employment and unemployment were not large enough to impact the rate. The number of employed Arkansans continues to grow each month, with 34,671 more employed in the state compared to May 2021.”
According to the ADWS report, Arkansas’ non-farm payroll jobs increased by 1,300 in May to total 1,315,800, setting a record high number of jobs for a second consecutive month. Gains were posted in six major industry sectors. Jobs in leisure and hospitality rose by 1,500, mostly in accommodation and food services (+1,300).
Financial activities added 1,100 jobs. Hiring occurred in both finance and insurance (+700) and real estate, rental, and leasing (+400). Jobs in professional and business services increased by 1,100. Expansions were posted in administrative
and support services (+1,300) and management of companies (+600). Educational and health services declined by 2,000. Losses were reported across all subsectors.
Jobs in trade, transportation, and utilities decreased by 1,200. Most of the contraction was in retail trade (-1,600). Compared to May 2021, non-farm payroll jobs in Arkansas are up 33,200. Seven major industry sectors posted growth, as five sectors increased by 2,600 or more jobs each. Trade, transportation, and utilities added 12,500 jobs, all in transportation, warehousing, and utilities (+7,800) and wholesale trade (+5,000). Jobs in manufacturing rose by 7,500, with expansions in both nondurable goods (+4,600) and durable goods (+2,900) manufacturing. Leisure and hospitality added 7,200 jobs, due to hiring in all subsectors. Employment in professional and business services increased by 3,600. Growth in management of companies (+5,000) was offset by declines in administrative and support services (-1,800). Government added 2,600 jobs, mostly in local government-educational services (+2,200). Jobs in construction declined by 2,000. All losses were in specialty trade contractors, down 2,000.