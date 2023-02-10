Heir strategies, distribution plans, incorporating trusts, and more: a lot goes into estate planning. Preparing for the future can present challenges for farm families, but it can also set families on a path towards success.
“Estate planning can go overlooked, but it is a very important topic for farm families to think about,” said Robert Moore of the Agricultural & Resource Law Program at The Ohio State University.
Moore is no stranger to succession issues on the farm. He not only has degrees in dairy science and agricultural economics in addition to his law degree but was also raised on a farm.
Moore will bring his expertise as the presenter on February 15 for a National Agricultural Law Center webinar, “Estate Planning Challenges and Strategies for Farm Families.” The webinar runs from 11 a.m. to noon. There is no cost to register, and registration is online.
“There are many moving parts to estate planning for farm families,” Moore said, “but this webinar will shed light on details about the process and explain strategies that can be used to combat the challenges. I’m looking forward to presenting another webinar for the NALC; the partnership between the NALC and OSU Extension is valuable and important for delivering timely agricultural updates.”
The Agricultural & Resource Law Program is one of the NALC’s partners, aiding in the NALC’s mission of delivering authoritative, timely, and objective agricultural and food law research and information.
“We’re fortunate to have Robert’s background and expertise for our next webinar as well as for our upcoming 10th Annual Mid-South Agricultural & Environmental Law Conference,” NALC Director Harrison Pittman said. “He is an excellent resource for the NALC, having presented for our webinar series before. We know this presentation will likewise be informative and top-notch.”
For information about the National Agricultural Law Center, visit https://nationalaglawcenter.org or follow @Nataglaw on Twitter.