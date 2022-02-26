Cadence Bank, formerly BancorpSouth, has announced its 2022-2026 Community Benefits Plan.
Developed in collaboration with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), it builds on a commitment to support traditionally under-served communities, including low- and moderate-income (LMI) neighborhoods, people of color, and small businesses.
The $20.7 billion five-year plan includes provision for mortgage lending, small business lending, community development lending and investments, philanthropy and service hours in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.
The plan follows the October 29, 2021 completion of the legacy BancorpSouth Bank and legacy Cadence Bancorporation merger, which created a leading regional banking franchise with approximately $50 billion in assets and more than 400 branch locations in its nine-state footprint as of year-end 2021.
The $20.7 billion five-year plan features the following:
-- $11.8 billion in residential purchase-money mortgage loans to LMI borrowers, LMI geographies, people of color (including African American and Latinx), and majority-minority census tracts; $6.5 billion in small business lending to businesses located in LMI census tracts and/or businesses with less than $1 million in gross annual revenues; and$2.4 billion in community development lending and investments, supporting activities intended to increase the availability of affordable housing, services, social impact and economic opportunity for low- and moderate-income persons or help to stabilize and improve conditions in distressed communities.
-- The plan also includes additional initiatives Cadence will undertake to enhance its impact on the underserved in its communities, including its commitment to volunteer services, grants and donations, and the possibility of new branches and product offerings, where feasible.