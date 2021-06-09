For the third straight month, Columbia County's unemployment rate has declined.
According to a report released this past week by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, Columbia County's jobless rate dropped to 5.6 percent (not seasonally adjusted) for April, down from 6.2 percent in March and 6.9 percent in February.
According to the report, for April Columbia County had a labor force of 8,919 persons with 8,423 employed and 495 unemployed. For March, Columbia County's labor force was 9,026 with 8,455 employed and 560 unemployed. For February, Columbia County had a labor force of 9,075 with 8,452 employed and 623 unemployed.
Arkansas' unemployment rate for April is recorded at 4.4 percent, unchanged from 4.4 percent in March. ADWS statistics show that for April, Arkansas had a labor force of 1,362,081 with 1,300,692 employed and 59,389 unemployed. This compares to March's labor force of 1,359,901 with 1,299,702 employed and 60,199 unemployed.
For April, the United States' unemployment rate is recorded at 6.1 percent, up from 6.0 percent in March. According to the ADWS, for April the U.S. had a labor force of 160,988,000 with 151,176,000 employed and 9,812,000 unemployed. This compares to March's labor force of 160,558,000 with 150,848,000 unemployed and 9,710,000 unemployed.
Like Columbia County, the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed all showed a drop in the unemployment from the last two months.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate for April was at 3.6 percent, down from 4.0 percent in March and 4.8 percent in February.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate for April was at 3.3 percent, down from 4.0 percent in March and 4.5 percent in February.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate for April was at 6.4 percent, down from 7.3 percent in March and 8.0 percent in February.
Miller County's unemployment rate for April was at 5.1 percent, down from 5.8 percent in March and 6.2 percent in February.
Nevada County's unemployment rate for April was at 3.6 percent, down from 4.3 percent in March and 4.8 percent in February.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate for April was at 3.8 percent, down from 4.5 percent in March and 5.0 percent in February.
Union County's unemployment rate for April was at 6.4 percent, down from 6.9 percent in March and 7.5 percent in February.