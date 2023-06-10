Brenda Holley, vice president and senior retail loan officer with Farmers Bank & Trust in Magnolia, is set to retire after 23 years with the bank.
Her final day will be Friday, June 16.
Holley, originally from Sarepta, LA, began with FB&T in August 1999. Her career started after former FB&T Chief Executive Officer Bob Burns approached her about working at the bank. The longtime head of the Magnolia-based lending institution was impressed by her positive attitude and friendly demeanor while she was employed at a local restaurant.
“He said, ‘call her and see if she will come work for us,’” said Holley as she recalled being hired by Burns. “That was almost 24 years ago, and I have been at Farmers Bank ever since.”
She began as a loan department receptionist, then moved to loan assistant and closed real estate loans. In 2014, she became a consumer loan officer. Since then, she has primarily handled residential and retail loans, including home and auto loans and some commercial loans. She was named assistant vice president in 2018, then vice president in 2019. Holley attributes her success at FB&T to the family atmosphere of the bank and the personal connections she made over the years with her customers.
“It’s sad to leave, but it’s time,” she said. “The people here are wonderful. They have been my second family. Several of my customers are also near and dear to my heart. It has just been a blessing to help people’s dreams come true and to be a part of the community in a meaningful way.”
Holley is a graduate of Sarepta High School and earned an accounting degree from Northwest Louisiana Technical College.
She has been involved with numerous local charitable and community organizations during her career at FB&T, including serving as a member of the Arkansas Children’s Foundation Circle of Friends network and as a Sunday school teacher and committee member at Central Baptist Church in Magnolia. She was recently a board member of the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce and is currently a board member of Families and Children Together (FACT), Inc.
Holley resides in Magnolia. She was married to her husband, Russell, for 48 years before he passed away last month. Brenda has two sons and four grandchildren. She also has a passion for traveling and has visited destination locations across the globe. Some of her favorite spots include Yosemite National Park and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.