The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is announcing several new and expanded opportunities for climate-smart agriculture in 2022.
Updates include nationwide availability of the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) Conservation Incentive Contracts (CIC) option, a new and streamlined EQIP Cover Crop Initiative (CCI), and added flexibilities for producers to easily re-enroll in the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP).
These improvements to NRCS’ working lands conservation programs, combined with continued program opportunities in Arkansas, are part of the federal government’s effort to support climate-smart agriculture.
“America’s farmers, ranchers, and forest owners are leading the way in implementing climate-smart solutions across their operations,” Arkansas NRCS State Conservationist Mike Sullivan said. “We are continuing to support the adoption of conservation approaches to assist Arkansas producers in their work addressing the climate crisis and building more resilient operations. We are continuously working to improve our programs to ensure we are giving farmers and ranchers the best tools to conserve natural resources. We want a broad array of agriculture to see themselves in this effort, including small and historically underserved producers as well as early adopters.”
EQIP CIC
Conservation Incentive Contracts (CIC) address priority resource concerns, including sequestering carbon and improving soil health in high-priority areas. Through these contracts, NRCS works with producers to strengthen the quality and condition of natural resources on their operations using management practices, such as irrigation water management, drainage water management, feed management, and residue and tillage management that target resource concerns, including degraded soil and water quality, available water and soil erosion.
CIC offer producers annual incentive payments to implement management practices as well as conservation evaluation and monitoring activities to help manage, maintain and improve priority natural resource concerns within state high-priority areas and build on existing conservation efforts.
CIC Contracts last five years. The 2018 Farm Bill created the new CIC option, and it was piloted in 2021 in four states.
NRCS Arkansas is accepting EQIP-CIC applications in several counties for livestock producers to address soil quality, plant condition, and threats to water quality. Livestock producers in Cleburne, Columbia, Conway, Faulkner, Hempstead, Howard, Independence, Jackson, Lafayette, Lawrence, Little River, Miller, Montgomery, Nevada, Perry, Pike, Polk, Pope, Pulaski, Randolph, Sevier, Sharp and Van Buren counties will have until March 15 to apply for the EQIP-Conservation Incentive Contracts.
CSP RE-enrollment OPTION
NRCS updated CSP to allow an agricultural producer to immediately re-enroll in the program following an unfunded application to renew an existing contract. Previously, if a CSP participant did not re-enroll the year their contract expired, they were ineligible for the program for two years.
This ineligibility was imposed on CSP participants even if their failure to sign a renewal contract was due to the unavailability of funds, which is beyond their control. USDA is now waiving this two-year ineligibility restriction for all CSP applications.
This year, producers renewed 2,600 CSP contracts covering 3.4 million acres. Applicants with unfunded fiscal 2022 CSP renewals will receive letters this month, notifying them they are automatically eligible to apply for future CSP funding opportunities, rather than needing to wait two years to reapply.
To apply, producers should contact their local USDA Service Center.