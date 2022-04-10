Two requests for permits have been presented to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board by Magnolia retailers.
According to the ABC Board website postings on March 29, Decotta Lamon applied for a change of manager permit the week ending January 28 for JavaPrimo Coffee House, Cafe and More, 121 S. Jefferson St. in Magnolia.
This was in the "restaurant mixed drink minimum" category.
Also, Gregory Smith applied for a new permit the week ending March 18 for Murphy USA No. 7824, 58 Hwy. 79
Bypass North in Magnolia. This was in the "retail beer off premises," "small farm winery-retail," and "grocery store wine" categories.
Two Columbia County retailers were named to the ABC Board's Insufficient Funds List, according to the website.
These were NMN on April 7 in the amount of $3,181.14 and NMN, LLC on March 22 in the amount of $7,393.28. Baljit Sarai is permit holder for both businesses.
According to the ABC website, "In accordance with ACA 3-4-406 the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is authorized to maintain a list of retailers who have paid invoices forwarded by wholesalers with an insufficient funds check.” Under the code provision and the regulation the ABCD will now maintain such a list which will reflect those deficient payments as reported by the wholesalers.”
The report must be submitted in writing to the ABC.
"Under Reg. 2.31, no sales or deliveries may be made by any wholesaler to a retailer whose name appears on the list. Once payment in full has been made by the delinquent retailer to the reporting wholesaler, the reporting wholesaler is to notify the ABCD within 24 hours that payment has been made. Under the regulation, the retailer may file an objection to their name being placed on the list for the reasons listed in the regulation."
According to the website, no local retailers were cited for violations during the month of March.