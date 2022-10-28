Kristen Reeves was recently promoted to chief lending officer at Peoples Bank, according to Mary Fowler, CEO.
"Kristen has been a valuable member of the Peoples Bank family for almost two decades. She has distinguished herself as one of those leaders who sets the example and goes above and beyond for the customer and her team members. Her judgment, expertise and experience have proven that she is very deserving of this recognition and promotion.
“We look forward to her guiding our loan department through the coming years,” Fowler said.
Her experience including serving as teller, new accounts representative, loan assistant, loan officer and assistant branch manager.
Reeves is actively involved in the community and has served on the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce board, volunteers for the Magnolia Blossom Festival, and is past chairman of Today's Youth Tomorrow's Leaders. She currently serves on the Leadership Magnolia board and received the Leadership Magnolia Alumni of the Year Award.
Reeves is a native of Magnolia and a graduate of Magnolia High School. She earned her bachelor of Business administration degree in finance from Southern Arkansas University.
Reeves is married to David Reeves, also of Magnolia, and the couple has one son, Trevor. They are members of New Life Community Church.