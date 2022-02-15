Poultry owners have been urged to increase biosecurity measures on their operations in response to several reports of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in other states.
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture said HPAI is caused by an influenza type A virus which can infect poultry and wild birds. HPAI virus strains are extremely infections, often fatal to chickens, and can spread rapidly from flock to flock.
Symptoms can include sudden increase in bird deaths with no clinical signs, lack of energy and appetite, decrease in egg production, soft- or thin-shelled or misshapen eggs, and more.
Although there have been no reports of HPAI in Arkansas this year, there have been reported cases. A commercial turkey flock of 29,000 birds in Indiana were destroyed. A Tyson Foods commercial broiler stock of 240,000 birds in Fulton County, KY, was infected. A backyard flock of mixed species birds in Virginia is being tested.
Because of these nearby infections, Arkansas is at risk of infection and poultry owners should be on high alert. Arkansas State Veterinarian John Nilz said an increase in biosecurity should be a priority for Arkansas poultry owners.
“By practicing good biosecurity, you can reduce the risk of people, animals, equipment, or vehicles carrying infectious diseases onto your property,” said Nilz. “This will also help protect other flocks in the state by preventing the spread of disease.”
Biosecurity refers to everything people do to keep diseases – and the viruses, bacteria, funguses, parasites, and other microorganisms that cause diseases – away from birds, property, and people. Biosecurity measures can include keeping visitors to a minimum, changing clothes before entering poultry areas, cleaning tools or equipment before moving them to a new poultry facility, and more.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provides resources on biosecurity for poultry operations through their Defend the Flock campaign.
Poultry owners should monitor their flocks and report any possible symptoms to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture at 501-823-1746.
More information on HPAI symptoms is available.