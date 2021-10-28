The Board of Directors of BancorpSouth Bank has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 20 cents per share of common stock.
The common stock dividend is payable on January 3, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021.
Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the company expects to complete its pending merger with Cadence Bancorporation, the parent company of Cadence Bank N.A., effective October 29, 2021.
Legacy Cadence shareholders, who receive shares of company common stock in the merger and continue to hold such shares as of the record date, will be eligible to receive this dividend.
The board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable on November 22, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 5, 2021.