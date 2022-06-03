The Farmers Bank Foundation of Magnolia has announced an endowment of $125,000 to Hope Public Schools. Funds donated will be allocated to Hope Public Schools high school seniors to attend local universities and community colleges within the footprints of Farmers Bank & Trust branches.
“The main giving mission for the Farmers Bank Foundation is to help local education,” said Farmers Bank & Trust Hope Market President Jacob Jones. “We are thrilled to partner with Hope Public Schools to fund higher education locally and keep our best and brightest right here in South Arkansas.”
Scholarships will be available through the Hope Public Schools scholarship program starting in the 2023 school year, with the commitment to fund scholarships for years to come. The Farmers Bank Foundation will pay out the donation over 10 years.
Hope Public Schools Superintendent Jonathan Crossley said, “This transformative partnership between Hope Public Schools and Farmers Bank will change the lives of HPS students. We already have innovative partnerships with UA-HT where students can graduate with associate’s degrees and skilled trade certifications. This investment from Farmers will decrease the financial barrier many students have in pursuing post-secondary education. We are so grateful for Farmers and their dedication to the Hope community. We have the vision that ALL students will graduate from Hope Public Schools ready for the next step, whatever that may be. In the coming years. Farmers Bank will help make that vision a guarantee.”
The Farmers Bank Foundation was created in 2021 for Farmers Bank & Trust’s 115 anniversary. It gives priority to local nonprofits whose mission is to purposefully enrich the quality of life in the communities where Farmers Bank & Trust customers and employees live.