A Magnolia-made product has been named to the 16-company field in the 2023 “Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas” competition.
Swirl Tables manufactured by Southern Aluminum faces a high-flying opponent in the tournament-style voting – the Falcon 6X business jet made by Dassault Falcon Jet in Little Rock.
First-round voting is open through July 14. Subsequent voting routes will be held July 24-August 11, and August 21-September 8. The winner will be announced October 6.
Lock Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System was named the 2022 “The Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas.”
The contest is organized by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Associated Industries of Arkansas and Arkansas Business magazine. The HIMARS system, manufactured in Camden, won over 15 other nominated products through several rounds of voting by the public. Among the 2022 nominees were fuel bladders produced by Amfuel in Magnolia.
CLICK HERE to learn more about the contest and to cast a vote. People may vote once per day per e-mail address.
According to the contest website, Swirl Tables are found in many venues for meetings, banquets, buffets, and more. Seen in many major hotel brands, churches, schools, parks and recreation centers, and government agencies. It has even gone primetime, having been seen at the Oscars, at WWE events, in several movies, and at national sporting events.
The handcrafted, etched aluminum table top, known simply in the industry as “Swirl," its pattern creates a depth of design that adds to the durability and functionality.
Swirl Tables are hand-etched by craftsman with randomly swirled patterns etched into aluminum for a linenless appeal and protected with a clear powder coat.
Southern Aluminum’s first-round competition, the Falcon 6X, receives final outfitting for customers in Little Rock, including interior design to customer specifications. The twin-engine jets have a crew of two and fly up to 16 passengers.
Other first-round competitors:
Fluff Pulp, Domtar Ashdown Mill, Ashdown versus Dan’s EZ Hone, Dan’s Whitstone Company, Pearcy.
Sliding Shoe Sorter, Hytrol Conveyor Company, Jonesboro, versus Land O’Frost Premium Lunchmeat, Land O’Frost, Searcy.
Sweet Blend Vodka, Delta Dirt Distillery, Helena versus VB Series Baler, Cram-A-Lot, Springdale and Conway.
Gable Top Beverage Carton, Pactiv Evergreen, Pine Bluff versus Luxury Laundry Detergent, Topanga Scents, El Dorado.
Pitch Botton Bags, Mondi Bags USA, White Hall versus The PACK Vodka Sodas, Crystal Ridge Distillery, Hot Springs.
American Made Rubber Bands, Alliance Rubber Co., Hot Springs versus Battery Powered Ride On Polisher, Allen Engineering Corporation, Paragould.
Customized Automated Production Equipment, Custom Automated Manufacturing, Knoxville versus Proteous Table Lamp, Arkansas Lighting, Van Buren.