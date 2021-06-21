A new restaurant may soon be coming to the U.S. 79 bypass in Magnolia.
Public records indicate that the trustees of Immanuel Baptist Church sold last week 1.2 acres of land to DH Burger Properties of Athens, TX, at a price of $320,000.
The sale also grants DH Burger Properties the right of ingress and egress to the land along a paved surface that runs around the church property. The church is located at the southwest corner of East North and the bypass.
DH Burger’s property is on the south side of the church land with Carter Federal Credit Union to the south, and the Walmart supercenter across the highway.
Attempts to contact DH Burger Properties were unsuccessful. However, people listed as the agent and directors/officers of the company – Jackie Hablinski, Billy Hablinski and Jason Hablinski, are associated with Whataburger franchises in East Texas.
Responding to a Whataburger rumor last month, spokesperson Alexandra Ruffo from Whataburger Corporate Communications sent a brief email to magnoliareporter.com:
“We’re excited to hear we have so many fans in Magnolia. However, we have no specific plans to share right now,” the email said.
The City of Magnolia has not issued a building permit for the location.
Whataburger is a San Antonio-based regional fast-food chain that boasted a strong Texas identity until the privately-held company, owned by the Harmon Dobson family, sold a majority stake to Chicago-based BDT Capital.
The company has 859 locations in 10 Southern and Southwestern states – including 698 Texas stores, but only five in Arkansas. More than 43,000 people work for Whataburger.
Locations sell eight different types of hamburgers with traditional sides, salads and desserts. Whataburger’s Arkansas locations – Fayetteville (2), Springdale, Rogers and TexARKana – have open dining rooms from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. with 24-hour drive throughs.
Architecturally, Whataburger was known for its orange-and-white A-frame design, although recent restaurants have a more muted look.