Cadence Bank has announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Highlights for the third quarter of 2022 included:
Achieved quarterly net income available to common shareholders of $121.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, and adjusted net income available to common shareholders of $143.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, an increase in adjusted earnings per diluted share of 6.8% compared to the second quarter of 2022.
Reported $189.8 million in adjusted pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), an increase of 7.4% compared to the second quarter of 2022.
Generated net organic loan growth of $936.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, or 13.1% on an annualized basis. Year-to-date, loans have grown $2.4 billion, or 12.0% annualized.
Net interest margin improved to 3.28%, up 22 basis points (and up 26 basis points excluding the impact of purchase accounting accretion) from the linked quarter, driven by continued improvement in loan yields, changes to the earning asset mix resulting from net loan growth and disciplined management of deposit pricing.
Continued stable credit quality reflected in quarterly annualized net charge-offs of 0.09% of average loans and leases as well as a 3.3% linked quarter decline in total non-performing assets; no recorded provision for credit losses for the quarter.
Recently completed the successful core system conversion and operational integration of the legacy Cadence merger, including the re-branding of all branch locations across the company's footprint.
"Our team is pleased to report continued positive momentum for Cadence Bank, highlighted by growth in adjusted earnings per share to $0.78 for the third quarter as well as the recent successful conversion of core systems and re-branding across our footprint," said Dan Rollins, chairman and chief executive officer of the company. "We also had another good quarter in terms of loan growth, reporting total growth of $936 million, or 13% on an annualized basis. Our net interest margin improved as we continue to benefit from rising rates and improvement in our earning asset mix.
“Importantly, credit quality remains stable, which is reflected in no recorded provision for credit losses for the quarter."
The company reported net income available to common shareholders of $121.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared with net income available to common shareholders of $70.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021 and net income available to common shareholders of $124.6 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $143.7 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $74.9 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2021 and $134.2 million, or $0.73 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2022.
The Company reported adjusted PPNR of $189.8 million, or 1.58% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $92.1 million, or 1.32% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2021 and $176.7 million, or 1.51% of average assets on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2022.
The growth in adjusted net income and PPNR during the quarter was primarily attributable to a significant increase in net interest revenue reflecting continued net interest margin improvement as well as loan growth, but was partially offset by an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense as well as other noninterest expense.
Net interest revenue was $355.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $181.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $324.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $30.6 million or 9.4% from linked quarter. The fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest margin was 3.28% for the third quarter of 2022, compared with 2.86% for the third quarter of 2021 and 3.06% for the second quarter of 2022.