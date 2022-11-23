Egg production in Arkansas totaled 336 million eggs during October 2022, up 5 percent from the previous month but down 9 percent from October 2021.
The number of layers during October 2022 averaged 15.6 million, up 2 percent from the previous month but down 5 percent from this time last year. Egg production per 100 layers averaged 2,150 eggs, up 3 percent from the previous month but down 4 percent from a year ago
United States egg production totaled 9.13 billion during October 2022, down 4 percent from last year. The average number of layers during October 2022 totaled 374 million, down 4 percent from last year. October egg production per 100 layers was 2,439 eggs, up slightly from October 2021.
Broiler-type chicks hatched in Arkansas during October 2022 totaled 88.4 million, up 7 percent from October 2021. Broiler-type chicks hatched in United States during October 2022 totaled 851 million, up 5 percent from October 2021.