Tetra Technologies will announce second quarter 2021 results after the closing of the market on Monday, August 2.
On August 3, Tetra will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the results. Brady M. Murphy, president and CEO, and Elijio V. Serrano, senior vice president and CFO, will host the call.
Tetra Technologies holds thousands of acres in mineral leases in Columbia and Lafayette counties. In May, Standard Lithium Ltd. said that it has commenced work on an economic assessment involving Tetra Technologies brine leases in the area. The assessment will consider an integrated project including brine supply and injection wells, pipelines and brine treatment infrastructure, a Direct Lithium Extraction plant using Standard Lithium’s proprietary LiSTR technology, and a lithium chloride to lithium hydroxide conversion plant.
The public may listen to Tetra's conference call by calling the toll-free phone number 1-888-347-5303. The conference call will also be available by live audio webcast and may be accessed through the company's website. CLICK HERE to access the website.