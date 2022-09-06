Piedmont Lithium officials said last week the company will invest $582 million to establish a lithium hydroxide processing, refining and manufacturing facility in Southeast Tennessee’s McMinn County, near Etowah.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter joined in the announcement for the project at the North Etowah Industrial Park, a CSX and Select Tennessee Certified Site. Piedmont will create 117 new jobs.
The new manufacturing plant will use what the company says is a more environmentally responsible and economic processing technology, supporting Piedmont’s objective of becoming a large, low-cost, sustainable producer of lithium products.
Founded and headquartered in Belmont, NC, Piedmont is a battery-grade lithium hydroxide producer whose U.S. investments also include the Carolina Lithium project, a proposed integrated operation located in the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt.