Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.6 percent in October to 3.7 percent in November, according to a report released December 16 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
Labor force data is produced by the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and released by the ADWS.
According to the report, Arkansas’ civilian labor force declined by 1,417, a result of 2,292 fewer employed and 875 additional unemployed Arkansans. At 3.7 percent, the U.S.'s jobless rate remained stable between October and November.
BLS Programs Manager Susan Price said, “Arkansas’ unemployment rate increased to 3.7 percent in November, as employment and labor force participation rates continued to decline. Compared to November 2021, there are still 14,947 more employed in the state.”
The ADWS report stated that Arkansas’ non-farm payroll jobs decreased by 5,400 in November to total 1,329,200. Declines were posted in eight major industry sectors. Jobs in leisure and hospitality dropped 2,500. Losses were reported across all subsectors, with jobs in food services down 1,600. Manufacturing decreased by 2,100 jobs. Most of the contraction was in durable goods manufacturing (-1,400). Jobs in professional and business services declined 1,500. All losses were in administrative and support services (-2,200), a subsector which includes employment agencies. Construction is down by 1,000 jobs, an expected seasonal decrease.
Trade, transportation, and utilities posted the largest monthly gain, up 1,300. Hiring occurred in both transportation-warehousing-utilities (+1,300) and retail trade (+700), as retailers prepare for the holiday shopping season. Jobs in educational and health services rose by 1,000, with increases in both health care and social assistance (+600) and educational services (+400).
Compared to November 2021, non-farm payroll jobs in Arkansas are up 18,000. Eight major industry sectors reported growth. Jobs in manufacturing rose by 4,600, mostly in non-durable goods manufacturing (+3,100). Educational and health services added 4,300 jobs. Hiring occurred in both health care and social assistance (+2,800) and in educational services (+1,500). Jobs in leisure and hospitality increased by 3,900, mostly in accommodation and food services (+3,700). Jobs in trade, transportation, and utilities rose 3,000. Gains in wholesale trade (+3,100) and transportation/warehousing/utilities (+2,300) were offset by losses in retail trade (-2,400). Notable growth was also posted in financial activities (+2,300) and government (+1,200). Construction (-1,400) and professional and business services (-1,000) both posted job declines over the year.