Hydro Aluminum Metal aims to build new state-of-the-art aluminum extrusion ingot recycling plant in Cassopolis, MI, a key step in its ambition of doubling recycling of post-consumer aluminum by 2025.
Hydro signed a Letter of Intent to acquire a property in Cassopolis for ingots in critical automotive applications as well as other transportation and building systems.
Magnolia’s Alumax facility is a division of Norway-based Hydro.
The letter between Hydro Aluminum Metal and landowner Midwest Energy and Communications (MEC) is based on Hydro’s intention to build a facility in Cassopolis producing 120,000 metric tons per year from 2023 with around 70 direct employees. The total project investment is currently estimated to be around $120 million, depending on final facility design, market conditions and macroeconomic development.
The Cassopolis greenfield development will also mark the first large-scale production of Hydro CIRCAL extrusion ingot in North America. Unique to Hydro, Hydro CIRCAL extrusion ingot contains at least 75% post-consumer scrap certified by third party auditors DNV GL and has a market-leading CO2 footprint of only 2.3 kg CO2e/kg aluminum. The plant will produce these products using a technology pioneered by Hydro in its facilities at Clervaux, Luxembourg and Azuqueca, Spain.
The facility will be the first manufacturing plant located at MEC’s Smart Park, a planned industrial and commercial development located in Cassopolis.
Hydro will utilize direct rail service to bring supplies to the plant, helping to lower the overall carbon footprint of its operations, and plans to partner with MEC to source renewable electrical power for the facility. Hydro aims to make a final investment decision on the planned greenfield development in Cassopolis before the end of 2021.