Tetra Technologies, Inc. will release first quarter 2023 results after the closing of the market on Monday, May 1.
On May 2, Tetra will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the results. Brady M. Murphy, president and CEO, and Elijio V. Serrano, senior vice president and CFO, will host the call.
Tetra invites the public to listen to the conference call by calling the toll-free phone number 1-888-347-5303. The conference call will also be available by live audio webcast. The news release will be available on the company's website prior to the conference call. A replay of the conference call will be available at 1-877-344-7529 conference number 8547466, for one week following the conference call and the archived webcast will be available through the company's website for 30 days following the conference call.
Tetra Technologies is an energy services and solutions company operating on six continents with a focus on bromine-based completion fluids, calcium chloride, water management solutions, frac flowback, and production well testing services.
Calcium chloride is used in the oil and gas, industrial, agricultural, road, food, and beverage markets.
The company is studying possible development of leases on lithium and bromine mineral acreage located in Lafayette and Columbia counties.