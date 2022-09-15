Two companies with interests in the potential production of lithium from brine beneath Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties have announced recent moves.
Tetra Technologies of The Woodlands, TX, has made management changes that may spur both lithium and bromine production west of Magnolia.
Standard Lithium said it is still contemplating its South West Arkansas Project, which could create a 30,000 ton-per-year lithium hydroxide production facility in Columbia or Lafayette counties.
Meanwhile, Standard Lithium has awarded a contract for a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for its first commercial lithium carbonate projection plant in Union County.
Tetra promoted Matt Sanderson to executive vice president and chief commercial officer. It also hired Roy McNiven as senior vice president of Energy Services Operations.
Sanderson will be responsible for leading the business development, technology, marketing, and corporate development functions of the company to develop and execute on the key company growth strategies. This includes supporting the development of lithium and bromine opportunities in South Arkansas.
McNiven is former senior vice president of Operations and Manufacturing at CSI Compressco LP. He will focus on Tetra’s Energy Services operations, which includes water and flowback, and completion fluids and products. Bromine extracted from South Arkansas brine is a key component of completion fluids used in the oil and gas industry.
Brady Murphy, Tetra's president and chief executive officer, said, "Given the many key growth opportunities that we have facing a multi-year oil and gas business recovery along with new markets for produced water beneficial reuse, lithium and bromine solutions for energy storage and CO2 capture, we are expanding our senior management team to strengthen our ability to execute. Matt and Roy are very well suited to allow us to maximize our growth while operationally executing at a continued high level.
“These changes are in addition to new resources we have recently added for mineral extraction and manufacturing and to our Tetra Innovation Group (TIG), our in-house aqueous chemistry research group, to support these emerging opportunities."
Tetra has approximately 31,100 net acres of brine leases in Columbia and Lafayette counties. The brine is located inside the Smackover Formation below the two counties.
Tetra has rights to the brine, including rights to the bromine and lithium contained in the brine underlying this acreage, according to the provisions of certain brine leases and brine deeds with various landowners.
Tetra previously entered into an option agreement with Standard Lithium. The agreement gives Standard Lithium an option to acquire lithium rights on 27,500 acres of leases held by Tetra. Standard Lithium must make annual cash payments to Tetra to maintain the option to acquire the lithium rights.
Standard Lithium has a propriety process to convert brine into lithium carbonate. Companies in South Arkansas, including Lanxess in Union County and Albemarle Corporation in Columbia and Union counties, process brine into a variety of elements and compounds – especially bromine.
According to the website DifferenceBetween.com, lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide are important inorganic compounds that can both be used in lithium-ion battery production. The main distinction between the two are slightly different chemical structures. Lithium carbonate is also less expensive than lithium hydroxide.
Earlier this month, Standard Lithium – which already has a pilot plant for lithium carbonate production in operation at Lanxess’ El Dorado facility, awarded Optimized Process Designs LLC contracts for a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) and Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the first commercial lithium plant in Union County.
Last December, Standard Lithium and Koch Investments Group said that Koch was making a $100 million investment in Standard Lithium. Among the goals of the investment was to rapidly advance the commercial lithium project at the Lanxess facility, and to accelerate and expand the company’s development of the South West Arkansas Lithium Project.
The South West Arkansas Lithium Project could take several forms. Under consideration is a lithium production plant in Columbia or Lafayette counties, and a 35-mile brine pipeline from western Columbia County to the Standard Lithium facility in El Dorado.
The FEED/DFS study and subsequent EPC contract are focused on the commercial lithium project being developed by Standard Lithium. This project contemplates processing the brine that is currently being handled by Lanxess at its South Facility, where Standard Lithium’s continuously operating pre-commercial Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Demonstration Plant is located.
The existing brine flow at the plant is approximately 3,000 gallons per minute. Using the design criteria of 90% lithium recovery during the DLE process, production of between 5,000 to 6,000 tons per year of battery quality lithium carbonate is expected.
This first project at Lanxess South, designated as Phase 1A, forms part of a staged development of commercial lithium projects contemplated by Standard Lithium:
-- Phase 1A Existing brine flow at Lanxess South Plant (design 5-6,000 tons per annum – TPA -- of lithium carbonate.
-- Phase 1B Expansion at Lanxess South Plant (expected approximately 5,000 TPA).
-- Phase 2 Lanxess West Plant.
-- Phase 3 Lanxess Central Plant.
In parallel, Standard Lithium is also contemplating standalone projects, including the South West Arkansas Project in Columbia County.
OPD have engaged M3 Engineering, based in Tucson, AZ, which will provide additional specialist process and chemical engineering expertise in relation to Phase 1A. Other companies within the Koch Engineered Solutions group will also provide support during the study.
The FEED study will initially consider various process optimization and trade-off studies, after which the design of the facility will be advanced sufficiently to support the delivery of a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and final investment decision (FID) process.
The conclusion of the study is expected to show that the design will be sufficiently developed to allow conversion of the FEED study into a lump-sum engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract.
The FEED study is expected to be completed during the first half of 2023.
Dr. Andy Robinson, president and COO of Standard Lithium, said, “The award of this FEED study marks a significant milestone for Standard Lithium as it moves the company and all our project partners closer to commercialization. Our internal project team went through a rigorous competitive selection process, and we are delighted to work with OPD and its partners in KES and M3 Engineering to design our first commercial facility and move towards an EPC contract and then to construction.
“The selection process and study award are further examples of Standard Lithium’s commitment to disciplined and responsible project development. Commercial discussions with Lanxess that will support the construction and operation of the first commercial plant are ongoing, as are all supporting studies such as permitting, geotechnical investigations and engineering integration with Lanxess’ existing infrastructure.”