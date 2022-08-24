“Win Where You Stand: Innovative Approaches To Secure Economic Growth for Sustainable Rural Communities” is the theme of a business conference that will be held online with small on-site audiences in Fordyce and Pine Bluff.
Providing small and emerging business owners with the skills, tools and contacts needed to create and grow their enterprises and better engage in job creation activities are the goals.
The conference will tie together 20 private, quasi-state, state, federal, non-profit, and international organizations focused on helping new or aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources to start and grow their businesses.
The event will be 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, September 1.
The event is hosted by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services (ADWS), AHDC, ASBTDC, Arkansas Procurement and Technical Assistance Center (APTAC), and USDA, Rural Development.
Up to 40 participants, including some presenters, will be able to participate from a physical location in the Fordyce Civic Center, located at 300 Hwy. 79/167 Bypass, or in the Pine Bluff (Main) Library, located at 600 S. Main St.
Social distancing, temperature checks, masks, and release forms will be required.
Topics will include building strategic relationships, exploring and securing the right kind of capital, how to sell goods and services to the government, the basics of personal finance, and how to use the many services of the ASBTDC to begin and enhance your business.
Some invited and confirmed Lenders include: Arkansas Capital Corporation Group; Communities Unlimited; Fordyce Bank and Mortgage; FORGE; Relyance Bank; RMI; Inc.; Simmons Bank; Stone Bank; and, USDA, RD B&I.
The Lenders Roundtable will be facilitated by Herb Lawrence, lender relations specialist, Arkansas District Office, U.S. Small Business Administration.
Current business owners and those just getting started, youth entrepreneurs, business and technical school students, apprentices, veterans, faith-based leaders, and community and economic development professionals, are invited.
Bill Walker, president and chief executive officer for Premier Funeral Home in Little Rock and Chicken King Restaurants in Central Arkansas and a serial entrepreneur, will deliver the luncheon address.
Register by calling Arkansas Human Development Corporation toll free at 800-482-7641 or 501-374-1103, ext. 10.
CLICK HERE to register online.