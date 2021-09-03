Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) dropped to 6.6 percent in July from 7.0 percent in June, according to a preliminary county by county report released September 1 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
According to the report, for July Columbia County had a labor force of 8,542 persons with 7,980 employed and 562 unemployed. This compares to June's labor force of 8,841 with 8,221 employed and 620 unemployed.
Arkansas' unemployment rate is currently recorded art 4.3 percent for July, down from 4.4 percent in June. The ADWS report stated that for July, Arkansas' labor force was 1,355,630 with 1,296,670 employed and 58,960 unemployed. For June, the state's labor force was 1,357,922 with 1,298,059 employed and 59,863 unemployed.
The United States' jobless rate is currently posted at 5.4 percent for July, down from 5.9 percent in June. According to the ADWS report, for July the U.S. labor force was 161,347,000 with 152,645,000 employed and 8,702,000 unemployed. June's labor force was 161,086,000 with 151,602,000 employed and 9,484,000 unemployed.
Of the seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, all showed a decline in the unemployment rate from June to July.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate is at 3.6 percent for July, down from 4.4 percent in June.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate is at 4.2 percent for July, down from 4.4 percent in June.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate is at 6.7 percent for July, down from 7.4 percent in June.
Miller County's unemployment rate is at 5.5 percent for July, down from 6.0 percent in June.
Nevada County's unemployment rate is at 5.1 percent for July, down from 5.2 percent in June.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate is at 4.5 percent for July, down from 4.7 percent in June.
Union County's unemployment rate is at 7.1 percent for July, down from 7.5 percent in June.