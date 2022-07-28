Murphy USA Inc. has announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30.
Key Highlights:
-- Net income was $183.3 million, or $7.53 per diluted share, in Q2 2022 compared to net income of $128.8 million, or $4.79 per diluted share, in Q2 2021
-- Total fuel contribution (retail fuel margin plus product supply and wholesale ("PS&W") results including RINs) for Q2 2022 was 34.9 cpg, compared to 28.2 cpg in Q2 2021
-- Total retail gallons increased 7.8% to 1.2 billion gallons in Q2 2022 compared to 1.1 billion gallons in Q2 2021, while volumes on a same store sales ("SSS") basis increased 4.8%
-- Merchandise contribution dollars for Q2 2022 increased 6.6% to $196.7 million on average unit margins of 19.8%, compared to the prior-year quarter contribution dollars of $184.5 million on unit margins of 19.2%
-- Food and beverage contribution margin increased 5.0% in Q2 2022 from the prior-year period and sales dollars improved 10.5%
-- During Q2 2022, the company opened 9 new Murphy Express stores which increased the quarter-end store count to 1,695. On a year-to-date basis, the Company has opened 15 new Murphy Express stores, one new QuickChek store, and 12 raze-and-rebuild Murphy USA locations. There are 17 new Murphy Express stores, 6 new QuickChek stores, and 15 raze-and-rebuild Murphy USA stores currently under construction
-- Common shares repurchased during Q2 2022 were approximately 0.9 million for $203.6 million at an average price of $231.60 per share
-- The company paid a quarterly cash dividend on June 1, 2022 of 31 cents per share, a 7% increase from the prior quarter, or $1.24 per share on an annualized basis, for a total cash payment of $7.4 million
“With inflation above its 40 year high, consumers need affordable every-day-low-prices on goods and services now more than ever," said President and CEO Andrew Clyde. “Q2 results affirm that Murphy USA is one of the top value brands that consumers trust to meet their needs. With our advantaged business model, we continued to profitably take share on non-discretionary fuel purchases while growing per-store sales and contribution across categories. Notably, momentum accelerated into July as customers benefit from falling fuel prices while employee engagement is supported by a special summer incentive program."