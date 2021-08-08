LSB Industries, Inc., which operates El Dorado Chemical, has announced results for the second quarter ended June 30.
SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS
-- Net sales of $140.7 million compared to $105.0 million in the second quarter of 2020
-- Adjusted EBITDA of $46.0 million compared to $29.2 million in the second quarter of 2020
-- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.7% compared to 27.8% in the second quarter of 2020
-- Total liquidity of approximately $68 million as of June 30, 2021
-- Initiated process of exchanging outstanding preferred stock into shares of common stock in order to provide Company with lower cost of capital and unlock growth opportunities
“We delivered significant year-over-year growth in both our top and bottom line in the second quarter,” said Mark Behrman, LSB Industries’ President and CEO. “Our net sales increased 34% while adjusted EBITDA, which reached an all-time record level for our chemical operations, was up almost 60% versus the same period last year. These outstanding results reflect robust demand and pricing trends for both our agricultural and industrial products coupled with continued solid operating performance by our facilities and the operating leverage inherent in our business model.”
“In addition to the strong improvement in our financial performance, which we expect to persist through the balance of the year and into 2022, we recently announced that we signed an agreement with the holder of our outstanding preferred stock to exchange their preferred stock for shares of LSB common stock. If our shareholders approve the exchange transaction, we expect this transformative transaction to simplify our capital structure, lower our cost of capital and provide us with greater financial flexibility to pursue growth initiatives.
“Given the favorable nitrogen industry dynamics we are currently experiencing, we believe that now is an opportune time to execute this transaction, particularly given our intention to refinance our senior secured notes and opportunities we believe exist to drive organic growth, including our entry into the rapidly emerging blue/green ammonia and clean energy markets,” he said.
Comparison of 2021 to 2020 quarterly periods:
Net sales of agricultural products increased during the quarter relative to the prior year period driven by stronger pricing for UAN, ammonia and HDAN. Partially offsetting the benefit of stronger pricing was the impact from a winter storm in February 2021. The El Dorado and Pryor facilities were shut down as the company’s natural gas supply was curtailed during the very cold weather conditions that were experienced throughout the central United States. This shutdown, resulted in a drawdown of inventory, particularly of HDAN, given increased sales in the first quarter, reducing inventory available for sale in the second quarter. Also depressing agricultural volumes during the second quarter was the impact of wet weather across the Southern Plains throughout much of May which delayed the application of fertilizer products.
Net sales of industrial and mining products increased as a result of higher pricing related to a rise in the Tampa ammonia benchmark price, to which many of the company’s industrial contracts are tied. Also benefitting industrial sales was the ramp up of a new nitric acid offtake agreement along with the continued recovery of demand from several key end markets including automotive, home building and power generation, which have now exceeded pre-pandemic levels of demand.
As of June 30, 2021, the company’s total cash position was $17.6 million. Additionally, LSB had approximately $50.3 million of borrowing availability under its Working Capital Revolver resulting in total liquidity of approximately $68 million. Total long-term debt, including the current portion, was $470.5 million on June 30, 2021 compared to $484.2 million on December 31, 2020. The aggregate liquidation value of the Series E-! Redeemable Preferred at June 30, 2021, inclusive of accrued dividends of $157.9 million, was $297.7 million.
Interest expense for the second quarter of 2021 was $12.3 million compared to $12.5 million for the same period in 2020.
In June 2021, the entire principal balance and interest of the company’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan was forgiven in the amount of $10.0 million plus interest. The loan was originally issued to the company in April 2020 under the CARES Act.
Capital expenditures were approximately $14.8 million for the first half of 2021. For the full year of 2021, total capital expenditures related to capital work to be performed in 2021 are expected to be approximately $30-$35 million, inclusive of investments for margin enhancement purposes.