Albemarle Corporation announced Wednesday its results for the third quarter ended September 30.
The company has extensive brine field and chemical production facilities in Columbia and Union counties.
Third-Quarter 2021 Highlights
(Unless otherwise stated, all percent changes are based on year-over-year comparisons)
-- Net sales of $830.6 million, an increase of 11%; Net sales increased 19% excluding FCS
-- Net loss of ($392.8) million, or ($3.36) per diluted share
-- Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.05, a decrease of 4%, excludes a $4.29 per share charge for a recent arbitration decision
-- Adjusted EBITDA of $217.6 million, an increase of 1%; Adjusted EBITDA increased 14% excluding FCS
-- Increased FY 2021 guidance based on strong third-quarter performance
-- Announced agreement to acquire Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials (Tianyuan), which includes a lithium conversion plant (Qinzhou) designed to produce 25,000 mtpa with the potential to expand to 50,000 mtpa
-- Announced agreements for strategic investments in China with plans to build two lithium hydroxide conversion plants, each initially targeting 50,000 mtpa
-- MARBL Lithium Joint Venture (MARBL) to restart operations at the Wodgina Lithium Mine in Australia
-- Advanced deployment of Albemarle Way of Excellence (AWE) operating model and submitted sustainability disclosure report to CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project)
"Despite supply chain challenges and increased raw material costs last quarter, we continued to deliver solid revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. "In October, we achieved first lithium carbonate production at our new La Negra III/IV conversion facility. We are making investments to add significant conversion capacity in China, initially targeting up to 150,000 metric tons of lithium hydroxide per year which will provide high-return growth opportunities aligned with the increasing demand from our customers."
Albemarle's outlook for full-year 2021 reflects a strong third-quarter performance and assumes continued global economic recovery as well as a modest improvement in operating performance compared to full-year 2020.
Full-year 2021 net sales guidance was revised higher which reflects higher volumes in its Lithium business and stronger pricing in its Bromine businesses.
Adjusted EBITDA guidance improved due to higher net sales, as well as lower corporate costs and higher-than-expected Catalysts joint venture income. Capital expenditures were revised higher due to accelerated investments in growth, tight labor markets, and COVID-related travel restrictions in Western Australia.
THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS
Net sales of $830.6 million increased by $83.7 million compared to the prior-year quarter, primarily driven by an increase in sales from the company's Lithium and Bromine businesses, partially offset by the loss of revenue from its Fine Chemistry Services (FCS) business which was sold on June 1, 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA of $217.6 million increased by $1.5 million from the prior-year quarter primarily due to higher Lithium results, offset by the sale of FCS and an expense of $13.5 million for the correction of out-of-period errors regarding misstated inventory foreign exchange values relating to prior periods.
Net loss attributable to Albemarle of ($392.8) million includes a $657.4 million ($504.5 million after income taxes) charge related to a recent arbitration decision on a dispute regarding Huntsman Corporation's acquisition of Rockwood's Pigments & Additives business in 2014.
The Huntsman-Rockwood dispute is a legacy dispute that Albemarle inherited when it purchased all outstanding equity of Rockwood Holdings, Inc. in 2015, acquiring its lithium and other business lines unrelated to the dispute. The company continues to assess its legal rights and options. Albemarle and Huntsman have initiated discussions regarding a resolution of the matter.
The effective income tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 was 22.2% compared to 25.2% in the same period of 2020. The difference is largely due to a $152.9 million tax benefit recorded in Q3 2021 related to an accrual recorded for a legal arbitration ruling. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 19.2% and 16.7% for the third quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively.
BROMINE SPECIALTIES
Bromine net sales of $277.8 million increased $40.6 million (+17%) owing to strong pricing and FX (+17%) while volume remained flat (0%). Pricing was driven by high demand across the product portfolio and tight market conditions. Adjusted EBITDA of $86.0 million increased $6.6 million due to higher net sales, partially offset by higher costs for raw materials and freight. While sales increased during the quarter, the lack of inventory and a force majeure declaration by the company's chlorine supplier limited the company's ability to capitalize on strong demand strength and increased brine production capacity.
Current Trends: The company expects full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA growth in the low-double digits, up from previous guidance due to strength in demand for flame retardants, as well as benefiting from diverse end markets. Volumes will remain constrained during the remainder of the year due to sold-out conditions and the lack of inventory. Bromine's ongoing cost savings initiatives and higher pricing are expected to partially offset higher freight and raw material costs.
LITHIUM
Lithium net sales of $359.2 million increased $93.6 million (+35%) primarily due to higher volume (+30%) from tolling to help meet growing customer demand and higher pricing and FX (+5%). Adjusted EBITDA of $125.4 million increased $27.6 million primarily due to increased net sales and higher volume at its Talison joint venture.
Current Trends: Full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow in the mid- to high-teens year over year, up from previous guidance. Volume growth for full-year 2021 is expected to grow in the mid-teens driven primarily by tolling. Average realized pricing is expected to increase sequentially due to tightening market conditions and full-year pricing will be flat to slightly higher compared to 2020. Full-year 2021 average margin is expected to remain below 35% due to higher costs related to project start-ups and tolling, partially offset by productivity improvements.
Albemarle remains on track to complete construction of Kemerton I by the end of the year with sales expected to begin in the second half of 2022. Due to the ongoing labor shortages and pandemic-related travel restrictions in Western Australia, Kemerton II is now expected to complete construction in the second half of 2022.
During the quarter, the company made significant progress on its Wave 3 lithium expansion projects. Albemarle entered an agreement to acquire Tianyuan, which owns a lithium conversion plant, Qinzhou, designed to produce up to 25,000 metric tons per annum and with the potential to expand to 50,000 metric tons per annum. Additionally, it entered agreements for strategic investments in China and will move forward with design, engineering, and permitting plans to build two new lithium hydroxide conversion plants, each initially targeting 50,000 metric tons per annum.
Albemarle’s MARBL joint venture recently announced plans to restart one of the Wodgina mine's three processing lines, each of which has installed processing capacity of 250,000 metric tons per annum of spodumene concentrate. Production is expected to begin in the third quarter of 2022.
CATALYSTS
Catalysts net sales of $193.6 million decreased $4.4 million (-2%) compared to the previous year, primarily due to slightly lower volume (-1%) and pricing and FX (-1%). Adjusted EBITDA of $33.1 million declined $4.7 million mostly due to lower sales and cost pressures, partially offset by higher-than-expected equity income.
Current Trends: The company revised its expectations for full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA to decline between 20% and 25%, an improvement from previous guidance, owing to higher-than-expected joint venture income. The year-over-year decline in adjusted EBITDA is primarily due to the impact of the U.S. Gulf Coast winter storm, product mix, and the previously disclosed change in a customer's order patterns during the first quarter. While market conditions continue to improve, volumes are not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels before late 2022 or 2023.
BALANCE SHEET
As of September 30, 2021, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of approximately $2 billion, including $595.0 million of cash and equivalents, the full $1.0 billion available under the company's revolver, $270.0 million remaining under its delayed draw term loan and $131.5 million on other available credit lines. Total debt was $2.0 billion, representing net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 1.7 times.
CASH FLOW AND CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT
Cash from operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, of $490.6 million increased $28.9 million versus the prior year driven by working capital inflows and higher revenues in the company's Lithium and Bromine segments. Capital expenditures of $652.7 million increased by $31.4 million versus the prior year as the company nears completion of its Wave 2 Lithium expansion projects.
Albemarle's primary capital allocation priorities are to grow profitably, fund its dividend, and maintain its financial flexibility and its Investment Grade credit rating.
In October, the board declared a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share, an increase over the quarterly dividend paid in 2020. This is Albemarle's 27th consecutive year of a dividend increase. The company's share repurchase authorization remains in place; however, the company has no near-term plans to execute share buybacks.