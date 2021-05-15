The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is seeking proposals through June 21 for On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials (On-Farm Trials).
On-Farm Trials, part of the agency's Conservation Innovation Grant (CIG) program, feature collaboration between NRCS and partners to implement on-the-ground conservation activities and then evaluate their impact. Incentive payments are provided to producers to offset the risk of implementing innovative approaches.
This program harnesses the expertise, resources and capacity of partner organizations nationwide to help NRCS boost natural resource conservation on private lands and support climate smart agriculture.
"USDA is a leader in using the latest science, research and conservation tools to reduce the impacts of climate change," said Mike Sullivan, NRCS State Conservationist in Arkansas.
"We're doing our part in helping America's farmers and ranchers conserve the natural resources we all depend on, like clean air and water, while supporting the health and resiliency of their operations for the future. Conservation Innovations Grants are an important tool in the development of new and innovative technologies and systems to support agriculture and conservation."
A critical element of each On-Farm Trials project is the project evaluation.
Partners must propose robust scientific approaches for their projects, resulting in data and analyses of the environmental, financial and, to the extent possible, social impacts of the trials.
NRCS will invest up to $25 million on On-Farm Trials in 2021.
This total includes up to $10 million for the Soil Health Demonstration Trials (SHD) priority. The Soil Health Demonstration Trial (SHD) component of On-Farm Trials focuses exclusively on implementation of conservation practices and systems that improve soil health.
NRCS is seeking proposals that address at least one of the following four On-Farm Trial priorities:
-- Climate-smart agricultural solutions.
-- Soil health demonstration trial.
-- Irrigation water management.
-- Management technologies and strategies.
NRCS will accept proposals from the following eligible entities:
-- Private entities whose primary business is related to agriculture.
-- Non-government organizations with experience working with agricultural producers.
-- Non-federal government agencies.
CLICK HERE for more information.