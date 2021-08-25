A Vancouver-based timber company with South Arkansas connections have announced production curtailments at some of its Canadian facilities.
Canfor Corporation will implement reduced operating schedules at its British Columbia sawmills, with the exception of WynnWood, starting the week of August 30. As a result, Canfor’s BC mills are expected to operate at approximately 80% of production capacity and operating schedules may continue to vary as economic conditions warrant.
“Due to challenging market conditions, we are implementing reduced operating schedules at our BC sawmills that will remain in place until demand and pricing meaningfully improve. We recognize the impact that volatile lumber markets have on our employees, contractors and communities and we will make efforts to mitigate the negative effects,” said Stephen Mackie, executive vice president, North America, Canfor. “We will also leverage our global operating platform to minimize disruptions in supply to our customers.”
Canfor Corporation operates a sawmill in Urbana (Union County) and recently announced plans to build a $160 million sawmill near DeRidder, LA.