Albemarle Corporation, which has extensive chemical production facilities in Columbia and Union counties, announced its first quarter results on Wednesday.
First Quarter 2021 Highlights
(Unless otherwise stated, all percent changes are based on year-over-year comparisons)
-- Net income of $95.7 million, or 84 cents per diluted share; Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.10, an increase of 10%.
-- Net sales of $829.3 million, an increase of 12%.
-- Adjusted EBITDA of $230.1 million an increase of 17%.
-- Full year 2021 guidance unchanged.
-- Entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Fine Chemistry Services business to W. R. Grace & Co. for proceeds of approximately $570 million.
-- Completed $1.5 billion public equity offering to accelerate profitable growth; reduced debt, providing financial flexibility to execute strategy
-- Signed the U.N. Global Compact, aligning our sustainability efforts with those of the international business community.
"We were pleased with our performance this quarter, achieving a 17% year-over-year increase in adjusted EBITDA, driven by strong sales from our Lithium and Bromine businesses," said Albemarle CEO Kent Masters. "We successfully and safely managed through the impact of the U.S. Gulf Coast winter storm on our Bromine and Catalysts businesses. As we look to expand our earnings potential, we continue to focus on execution of our growth strategy and are in the final stages of two lithium projects which will double our conversion capacity to approximately 175,000 metric tons. Additionally, we expect to start approving Wave 3 expansion projects during the second quarter."
Albemarle continues to expect its full year 2021 operating performance to improve modestly relative to full year 2020, assuming continued recovery from the global economic downturn. While the total company guidance has not changed, from a GBU perspective, the outlook for the Lithium business has improved. Catalysts business expectations are lower, while the outlook for the Bromine business is unchanged.
First Quarter results
Net sales of $829.3 million increased by $90.4 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by increased sales across all three core business segments as discussed below.
Adjusted EBITDA of $230.1 million increased by $33.7 million from the prior year quarter benefiting from several Lithium customers that accelerated orders under long-term agreements, as well as favorable volume and customer mix in the Bromine business, partially offset by the impact of the U.S. Gulf Coast winter storm to the Bromine and Catalysts businesses. Net income attributable to Albemarle of $95.7 million decreased by $11.5 million from the prior year primarily due to higher one-time interest and financing costs related to our recent equity offering and debt tender.
The effective income tax rate for Q1 2021 was 17.9% compared to 16.0% in the same period in 2020. On an adjusted basis, the effective income tax rates were 17.5% and 16.7% for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020, respectively. The difference is largely due to discrete tax expense recorded in Q1 2021 for an out-of-period adjustment.
Business Segment Results
Lithium
Lithium net sales of $279.0 million increased $42.2 million primarily driven by higher volumes, as some customers accelerated orders under long-term agreements, offset by lower average pricing for carbonate and technical grade. Adjusted EBITDA of $106.4 million increased $27.8 million primarily due to increased net sales. Strong Q1 2021 margins reflect sales of lower cost 2020 inventories.
Current Trends: FY 2021 volumes are expected to be higher year-over-year due to North American plant restarts, productivity improvements, and tolling. Average realized pricing is expected to increase sequentially but remain flat compared to 2020. We expect higher costs related to project start-ups, partially offset by productivity improvements.
Bromine Specialties
Bromine net sales of $280.4 million increased $48.9 million driven by demand for products across the portfolio and a favorable customer mix. Adjusted EBITDA of $94.6 million increased $11.4 million due to increased net sales and was partially offset by a $6.4 million impact from the U.S. Gulf Coast winter storm. Cost savings initiatives and pricing helped offset raw materials cost increases.
Current Trends: Albemarle continues to expect FY 2021 results to be modestly higher than the previous year due to continued economic recovery and improvements in certain end markets, including electronics, and building and construction, along with on-going cost savings initiatives and pricing. The winter storm in the U.S. Gulf Coast during Q1 led to lost production at the Magnolia site, which is expected to impact sales and adjusted EBITDA in mid-2021.
Catalysts
Catalysts net sales of $220.2 million increased $13.0 million owing to higher volumes compared to the previous year. Hydroprocessing Catalysts (HPC) volumes increased due to timing of shipments offset by lower Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) volumes related to the impact of the winter storm on our customers' requirements. Adjusted EBITDA of $25.4 million declined $22.0 million as a result of a $26.2 million cost impact from the U.S. Gulf Coast winter storm on two of our Houston-based plants and lower prices, slightly offset by cost savings initiatives. First quarter 2020 results were overstated by $11.7 million due to incorrect cost of goods sold for inventory values which were corrected the following quarter.
Current Trends: Albemarle expects 2021 adjusted EBITDA to be lower year-over-year due to the impact of the winter storm, FCC order delays, product mix, and the previously disclosed change in order patterns from a large North American customer.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of March 31, 2021, Albemarle had estimated liquidity of approximately $2.2 billion, including $569.9 million of cash and equivalents, the full $1.0 billion available under our revolver, $500.0 million remaining under our delayed draw term loan and $131.2 million on other available credit lines. Total debt was $2.0 billion, representing net debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 1.7 times. The recently completed $1.5 billion debt repayment supports our financial flexibility to accelerate growth and maintain an Investment Grade credit rating.
Cash Flow and Capital Deployment
Cash from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021, of $157.9 million increased $2.9 million versus the prior year as higher revenues in each of our reportable segments more than offset working capital outflows in 2021. Capital expenditures of $179.7 million decreased by approximately $35.0 million versus the prior year as the company nears completion of its Wave 2 Lithium expansion projects.
Albemarle set its earnings call for 8 a.m. Thursday. The company's earnings presentation and supporting material are available on Albemarle's website.