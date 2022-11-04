Lockheed Martin's Precision Strike Missile, which is produced in Camden, has received Aviation Week's Program Excellence Award for 2022 in the category of System Design and Development.
The magazine said winners demonstrated ingenuity as they dealt with accelerated timelines, difficult supply chain situations, and organizations going through significant changes.
Built in Camden and fired from the HIMARS launcher, the Precision Strike Missile is Lockheed Martin's next-generation, long-range precision fires system designed for the U.S. Army.
The Camden facility is an award-winning center of excellence that contributes components and performs final assembly for several of Lockheed Martin’s key Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) and Precision Fires products - such as PAC-3 and rocket launcher systems like HIMARS.
Jay Price, vice president of Precision Fires, said, "We're honored to receive this prestigious recognition and we're immensely proud of the PrSM team's diligence and commitment to delivering this critical capability to our U.S. Army customer with unprecedented speed. The complete success of the program and readiness to support critical missions by 2023 contributes to the security of the U.S. and allied nations."