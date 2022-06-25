Delek US Holdings, Inc., has announced that the board of directors declared a special dividend of 20 cents per share.
The dividend is payable on July 20 to shareholders of record on July 12.
The company, which operates a refinery in El Dorado and has an oil supply network in Union and Columbia counties, said the dividend is indicative of a robust macro environment for refining.
The special dividend complements the $64 million share repurchase, at $18.30 per share, from the Icahn Group on March 7, which represented approximately 5% of the shares outstanding at that time.