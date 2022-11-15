The U.S. Department of Energy is announcing $12 million in Lithium Extraction and Conversion from Geothermal Brines research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) activities.
The project supports the government-wide approach to the climate crisis by driving the innovation that can lead to the deployment of clean energy technologies.
DOE is looking for projects in the following two topic areas: One, Field Validation of Lithium Hydroxide Production from Geothermal Brines, and Two, Applied Research & Development for Direct Lithium Extraction from Geothermal Brines.
The first topic seeks pilot or demonstration projects to validate cost-effective, innovative lithium extraction and LiOH conversion technologies from domestic geothermal brines. The second topic seeks to mature nascent technologies, processes, and methods that increase the efficiency, reduce the generation of waste, and/or reduce cost across one or multiple unit operations in the extraction, purification, and fluid trains.
Topic One:
-- Promote process intensification, such as through the elimination of intermediate lithium carbonate conversion
-- Validate DLE in steady-state, continuously at a scale around one-tenth of commercial scale using real-world brines
-- Produce battery-grade materials to support domestic battery cathode manufacturing
-- Minimize or eliminate impact to human and environmental health and safety
-- Are easily integrated into existing facilities or allow for co-location of capabilities along the supply chain
Topic Two:
-- Proposed projects within this topic may make use of primarily synthetic brines but must use real brines for final results
-- During the award performance period, life-cycle considerations should be assessed, including but not limited to, carbon, energy, chemical, and/or water intensity. Life-cycle analyses may be required to validate the assessment
-- During the award performance period, the cost of proposed technologies and/or processes may be required to be validated by techno-economic analyses
Topic 1 is limited to industry-led partnerships, with small businesses being highly encouraged. Successful teams will include industry-relevant partners with existing or easy access to geothermal brines. Teams are also encouraged to partner with battery cathode producers.
Topic 2 is limited to partnerships.