Workers at Hydro Sunndal, Norsk Hydro’s major aluminum smelter and the largest in Europe, have gone on strike.
Norsk Hydro is the parent company of Magnolia’s Alumax Bathroom Enclosures.
The strike at Hydro Sunndal in Sunndalsøra, Norway, announced on August 16, means that around 30 members of the Industri Energi union will not report to work at the plant. The “ramp down” of production agreement will be implemented as more of the union’s 655 Sunndal workers join the strike.
Norsk Hydro said the strike will initially lead to a gradual shut-down of 20 percent of production within four weeks. The strike also entails a halt in the shipment of products to customers from Hydro Sunndal for the duration of the strike, which will lead to delays in deliveries.
If the strike lasts for more than four weeks, another 10 percent of production will be shut down each week until one section of the production line remains.
The strike includes Industri Energi members who are under the Electrochemical Agreement. These members will go on strike gradually, as ramping down of production requires considerable work effort from the operators at the aluminum plant.
Also striking are 444 members at Alcoa Mosjøen and 16 members at Bilfinger Engineering & Maintenance Nordics.
Press reports say the union wants to put in place the right to action in the local negotiations in each individual company. Strikers also have concerns about general pay and working conditions.