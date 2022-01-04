Kayle Whiddon, loan assistant, is celebrating 10 years with Peoples Bank.
Whiddon is loan assistant at the Lakewood Banking Center and has experience as a teller and customer service specialist.
Whiddon is a graduate Magnolia High School. Active in her community, Whiddon participates in the Magnolia Blossom Festival, Relay for Life, Mulegating. She is an active supporter of Columbia County Christian School and has served as PTF secretary. She is the fair manager and secretary for the Columbia County Fair.
Kayle and her husband, Zack are the parents of two sons, Braxton and Brody. The family attends Salem Baptist Church where Kayle is on the business committee. In her spare time Kayle enjoys watching her children compete in cattle shows, spending time with family, shopping, and cooking.
“Kayle is a fun, upbeat member of our Lakewood Banking Center crew. She’s a favorite with our customers because she takes such good care of them. When there’s an extra job to be done, she’s one of the first to say, ‘I’ll do it!’ We are looking forward to having her on our team for many more years,” said Mary Fowler, CEO.