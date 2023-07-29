The Taylor branch of Cadence Bank will close permanently on Monday.
One of Cadence Bank’s predecessors, First National Bank of Magnolia, opened the branch about 60 years ago at the northeast corner of Pine and Long streets.
“The decision to close this branch was a difficult one, yet it will allow us to optimize and strengthen our branch network and ultimately best serve our customers. While branches remain an integral part of customer choice, constantly evolving innovation in community and retail banking has provided customers with more choices and convenient ways to access banking services – in person, online, via mobile, by telephone, and via ATMs and ITMs,” a Cadence Bank spokesman said.
“Like many banks, we are experiencing exponential growth in our digital channels, while at the same time we are equipping our bankers to serve in an advisory capacity for customers who choose to visit our branches,” the spokesman said.
The branch was operated as a part of Cadence Bank’s Magnolia Market.
Customers of the Taylor branch were notified about the impending closure in May and provided with detailed information about their funds being transferred to a nearby Cadence Bank branch.
Branch employees have been invited to apply for open positions within the multi-state banking company. The spokesman said there are hundreds of such openings.
Cadence Bank said in its quarterly financial report issued earlier this week that it closed or consolidated 35 branches and conducted other strategic initiatives, including early retirements and other personnel efficiencies to occur primarily during the third quarter of 2023. The moves were projected to collectively reduce noninterest expense by approximately $35 - $40 million annually, an increase from the bank’s previous estimate of $15 - $20 million.
Taylor, which has a population of 579 in the 2020 Census, will not lose total access to banking service.
Farmers Bank & Trust of Magnolia is building an “iTeller Machine” it expects to be in operation by Labor Day.
iTeller ITMs provide full ATM capabilities plus live teller interactions. Services offered include customer deposits, cash withdrawals, fund transfers, account balance monitoring, loan payments, and general banking inquiries. A teller is available via interactive video. The service will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Farmers Bank is also rebuilding its branch in the Welcome community just north of Springhill, LA, about five miles away.
Cadence Bank has not sold the property. The bank building has about 1,664 square feet of floor space.