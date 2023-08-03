Tax-delinquent parcels in Columbia, Calhoun and Union counties will be auctioned at a regional event on Tuesday, August 15.
The office of Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land announced that event will be held at 10 a.m. in the second-floor courtroom of the Union County Courthouse, 101 N. Washington in El Dorado.
Registration begins at 9 a.m.
The regional auction for Hempstead, Miller, Little River and Lafayette counties will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 8 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center-Ballroom A, 5200 Convention Plaza Drive in Texarkana.
The regional auction for Clark, Dallas, Ouachita and Nevada counties will be 10 a.m. Thursday, August 17 at the Henderson State University-Garrison Activity and Conference Center, 1045 McKnight Drive, Arkadelphia.
Registration starts at 9 a.m. for the Texarkana and Arkadelphia auctions as well.
“These new regional auctions will allow bidders to attend the sales for multiple counties without traveling to multiple locations or taking several days off work,” Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land said. “This will also allow us to be more fiscally responsible by conducting fewer events.”
Auctions will be conducted alphabetically by county.
CLICK HERE to find the Public Auction Catalog on the Commissioner’s website.
This resource includes a buyer’s guide; statutes governing sales; auction date, time and location; and a complete listing of parcels offered.
The website also includes an instructional video demonstrating how to research information about each parcel available for sale.
“Owners of delinquent parcels going for auction should be aware that the redemption period has changed,” Land said. “Parcels must be redeemed by 4 p.m. on the last business day before the sale date. That means we must have their money and petition to redeem in our hands by that time.”
Auction sales are final, he emphasized. “Parcels sold at auction cannot be redeemed.”
Bidders must register for the auction before placing a bid. Purchases may be paid for with a business or personal check, or a credit or debit card. Cash is not accepted for purchase of tax-delinquent parcels.
“Property taxes help fund schools, roads, libraries and public services including ambulances,” Land said. “Everyone benefits from paying those taxes — and the property owner benefits from paying on time, by avoiding interest and penalties on delinquent taxes.”
Properties that do not sell at auction will appear on the COSL’s post-auction sales list 30 days after the auction date. From there, they can be purchased through an online auction system. Another instructional video on the COSL website demonstrates that process to bidders.
CLICK HERE if you own delinquent parcels and want to redeem those with delinquent taxes online using a credit or debit card.
Those who prefer to pay by check or money order can print a Petition to Redeem from the website or call the office at 501-324-9422 to request the petition, which must accompany their payment.
Owners seeking to redeem within 30 days before an auction must use certified funds or may redeem with cash in the Land Commission office at 1020 W. 4th Street in Little Rock. Cash is only accepted for redemption, and only for in-person payments at 1020 W. 4th Street.
CLICK THE PDF to download a guide for buying delinquent property in Arkansas.