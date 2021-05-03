Columbia County's unemployment rate (not seasonally adjusted) dropped to 6.2 percent in March, down from 6.9 percent in February, according to a preliminary county by county report released April 29 by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
According to the report for March, Columbia County had a labor force of 9,026 persons with 8,466 employed and 560 unemployed. This compares to February's labor force of 9,075 with 8,452 employed and 623 unemployed.
Arkansas' unemployment rate is currently recorded at 4.4 percent for March, down from 4.5 percent in February. According to the ADWS report, for March Arkansas had a labor force of 1,359,901 persons with 1,299,702 employed and 60,199 unemployed. This compares to February's labor force of 1,363,154 with 1,301,585 employed and 61,569 unemployed.
On the national level, the United States unemployment rate is posted at 6.0 percent for March, down from 6.2 percent in February. According to the report, for March the U.S. had a labor force of 160,558,000 persons with 150,848,000 employed and 9,710,000 unemployed. This compares to February's labor force of 160,211,000 persons with 150,239,000 employed and 9,972,000 unemployed.
Of seven neighboring Southwest Arkansas counties surveyed, all showed a decline in the jobless rate from February to March.
Calhoun County's unemployment rate was at 4.0 percent for March, down from 4.8 percent in February.
Hempstead County's unemployment rate was at 4.0 percent for March, down from 4.5 percent in February.
Lafayette County's unemployment rate was at 7.3 percent for March, down from 8.0 percent in February.
Miller County's unemployment rate was at 5.8 percent for March, down from 6.2 percent in February.
Nevada County's unemployment rate was at 4.3 percent for March, down from 4.8 percent in February.
Ouachita County's unemployment rate was at 4.5 percent for March, down from 5.0 percent in February.
Union County's unemployment rate was at 6.9 percent for March, down from 7.5 percent in February.