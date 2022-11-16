Columbia County real estate transactions recorded October 28 - November 3 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale, two residential sales, and one commercial sale.
A land sale involving 53.74 acres on Columbia 27 South in Magnolia rang up at $115,000 on October 28. Brad D. Wilcoxon sold the acreage to Thunderhill Estates, LLC, backed by a mortgage of $481,144 from Bodcaw Bank of Stamps. Brad Wilcoxon purchased this land October 25, 2017, for $112,500 from James and Jill Hughes by warranty deed.
A 1,280 SF mobile home and 40 acres on Columbia 201 in Magnolia changed hands November 2 for $108,000. MD & CW Properties, LLC, sold the home to William Martin Dodson, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $91,800 from Farmers Bank and Trust. MD & CW Properties, LLC, purchased this property July 21, 2022, for $180,000 from the Harold Eads Estate by executor's deed.
The sale of a 2,262 SF house and 15 acres on Hwy. 98 in Emerson netted $190,000 on November 3. Bryan A. Cromeans and Catherine M. Cromeans sold the property to John Sanders and Reece McDonald, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $186,558 from Rocket Mortgage of Detroit, Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. Cromeans acquired this property October 25, 2005, for $110,000 by warranty deed.
A commercial sale on November 3 rang up at $705,000. Elite Fitness Club, LLC, sold 0.93 acre and a 8,500 SF building at 1517 E. Main St. in Magnolia to GymX Fitness Center, LLC. GymX Fitness Center financed this purchase with a mortgage of $610,400 from Cadence Bank. Elite Fitness Club purchased this property November 14, 2018, for $250,000 from Gay Nell Enterprises, LLC, by warranty deed.