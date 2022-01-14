The Golden Triangle Economic Development Corporation will have its first-quarter meeting from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 26.
The meeting will be held via Zoom.
Members can CLICK HERE to join the meeting.
Meeting ID: 891 6963 7241
