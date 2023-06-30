Given the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s recent expansion of the type of meat and poultry labels that may be generically approved, it’s even more important that companies know what category their label falls in, said Olsson Frank Weeda Terman Matz PC Principal John Dillard.
Prior to being marketed, all meat and poultry labels are subject to approval by USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, or FSIS. These labels are divided into those that receive generic approval and those that must obtain specific or “sketch” approval. Sketch approval labels require additional documentation as stated by FSIS regulations.
Meat and poultry producers need to know which approval process is required for their product to ensure consumers are properly informed.
“When discussing meat and poultry labeling, it is crucial to understand the approval process and how to substantiate claims, as well as which of the two categories labels fall under,” Dillard said. “With the recent expansion of labels that may be generically approved, it is important to understand what the new requirements are and how they have changed.”
Dillard will provide an introduction to USDA’s approach to label approval, generic approval and circumstances where prior approval is required during the NALC’s upcoming webinar, “Meat and Poultry Labeling – An Introduction to USDA’s Label Approval Requirements.” The webinar will be held on Wednesday, July 12, at 11 a.m.
“I look forward to sharing my knowledge of the USDA’s label approval process,” Dillard said.
“We are thrilled to have John present this beneficial information,” NALC Director Harrison Pittman said. “With the recent expansion of what may be generically approved, this information is very important, especially considering that every meat and poultry label is required to go through this process.”