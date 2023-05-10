Delek US has announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31.
The company operates an oil refinery in El Dorado, and has an extensive pipeline system in Columbia and Union counties.
"We delivered a strong quarter. Our team executed well, we captured favorable refining margins, and generated record contributions from the Logistics business," said Avigal Soreq, President and Chief Executive Officer of Delek US. "Having safe, reliable and environmentally responsible operations is a top priority for us, and in the first quarter we successfully completed a significant turnaround at the Tyler refinery with zero process and safety incidents."
"Optimizing the balance sheet and delivering long-term shareholder value are also important. We strengthened our portfolio by paying down debt and investing in projects necessary for safe, reliable operations. To reward our shareholders, we made $14.7 million of dividend payments in the first quarter. In addition, we repurchased approximately $40.0 million of Delek shares after quarter end. And in May, the board of directors increased the quarterly dividend 4.5 percent to 23 cents per share," Soreq said.
The refining segment Adjusted EBITDA was $230.2 million in the first quarter 2023 compared with $39.2 million in the same quarter last year. The increase over 2022 is primarily due to higher refining crack spreads, partially offset by lower sales volume primarily resulting from turnaround activities at the Tyler refinery. During the first quarter 2023, Delek US's benchmark crack spreads were up an average of 29.6% from prior-year levels.
Logistics Segment
The logistics segment Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter 2023 was $91.4 million compared with $64.0 million in the prior year quarter. The increase over last year's first quarter was driven by strong contributions from the Midland Gathering system and the acquisition of 3 Bear Delaware Holding - NM, LLC ("3 Bear") on June 1, 2022.
Retail Segment
For the first quarter 2023, Adjusted EBITDA for the retail segment was $6.4 million compared with $10.3 million in the prior-year period. The decrease was primarily driven by lower average margins, partially offset by increased inside store sales.
Corporate and Other Activity
Adjusted EBITDA from Corporate, Other and Eliminations was a loss of $(43.4) million in the first quarter 2023 compared with a loss of $(29.9) million in the prior-year period. The higher losses are driven by general and administrative costs, primarily related to benefit expenses.
Liquidity
As of March 31, 2023, Delek US had a cash balance of $865.0 million and total consolidated long-term debt of $2,775.0 million, resulting in net debt of $1.91 billion. As of March 31, 2023, Delek Logistics Partners, LP had $11.0 million of cash and $1,708.2 million of total long-term debt, which are included in the consolidated amounts on Delek US' balance sheet. Excluding Delek Logistics, Delek US had $854.0 million in cash and $1,066.8 million of long-term debt, or a $212.8 million net debt position.