Application was made in July by one Columbia County retailer to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, according to postings August 19 on the ABC website.
This agency is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
According to the website, application was made during the week ending July 9 by Laura Cross on behalf of Cross Liquor Beer and Wine, 10 Hwy. 82 West in Magnolia. This was for a replacement permit in the categories of retail liquor and retail beer off premises.
There were no local retailers cited for violations or insufficient funds during the month of July, based on information posted on the ABC website.