Magnolia Regional Medical Center employees who completed milestone anniversaries for full-time service in 2021 were recently honored with a ceremony and lunch.
Employees receiving awards included:
Laura Smith, Laboratory, 30 years
Becky Ainsworth, Emergency Department, 25 years
Jennifer Palmer, Emergency Department, 25 years
Bubba Pearce, Radiology, 25 years
Stephanie Schmittou, Administration, 20 years
Bill Dempsey, Emergency Department, 15 years
Charmane Palmer, MedSurg, 15 years
Karen Weido, Administration, 15 years
Julia Whitehead, Foundation, 15 years
Cori Willis, Home Health, 15 years
Stephen Collier, Information Tech, 10 years
Rodney Holland, Plant Operations, 10 years
Shonda Revels, Home Health, 10 years