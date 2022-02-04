Milestone

Magnolia Regional Medical Center employees completed milestone anniversaries.

Magnolia Regional Medical Center employees who completed milestone anniversaries for full-time service in 2021 were recently honored with a ceremony and lunch.

Employees receiving awards included:

Laura Smith, Laboratory, 30 years

Becky Ainsworth, Emergency Department, 25 years

Jennifer Palmer, Emergency Department, 25 years

Bubba Pearce, Radiology, 25 years

Stephanie Schmittou, Administration, 20 years

Bill Dempsey, Emergency Department, 15 years

Charmane Palmer, MedSurg, 15 years

Karen Weido, Administration, 15 years

Julia Whitehead, Foundation, 15 years

Cori Willis, Home Health, 15 years

Stephen Collier, Information Tech, 10 years

Rodney Holland, Plant Operations, 10 years

Shonda Revels, Home Health, 10 years

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you