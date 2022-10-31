Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation subsidiary Albemarle Lithium UK has completed the acquisition of Guangxi Tianyuan New Energy Materials Co., Ltd. ("Tianyuan") for approximately $200 million.

A definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding equity from Tianyuan's shareholders was announced in September 2021.

Located near the Port of Qinzhou in Guangxi, China, Tianyuan's operations include a lithium conversion plant with a designed annual conversion capacity of up to 25,000 metric tons LCE and can produce battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide.

"The addition of Tianyuan's operations to Albemarle's high-quality lithium assets strengthens our ability to reliably meet the increasing global demand for battery-grade lithium," said Kent Masters, Albemarle CEO. "We welcome the Tianyuan team's support as we help our customers and the world transition to more sustainable energy use."

